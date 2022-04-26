NCPCR Seeks Inquiry Against Bengaluru School for 'Imposition of Christian Views'

The image is representational.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday, 25 April penned a letter to Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bengaluru Urban, Manjunath, seeking action against Clarence High School for the forceful imposition of Christian religious views on children.
As per the letter dated 25 April, the high school allegedly made Bible study mandatory and instructed minors to participate in Christian morning prayers and other religious activities.
The letter says, "It is observed that there is prima facie contravention of Articles 25 and 28(3) of the Constitution along with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015."
Article 25 of the Indian Constitution refers to the freedom of conscience, meanwhile, Article 28(3) notes that no person attending a State-recognised educational institution can be instructed to partake religious activities without the consent of a parent or a legal guardian.
As per the statement by the NCPCR, the child rights panel received a complaint against the school on 22 April and as of now, the Hindu Jana Jagruti has filed a complaint against the school.
Reacting to the news, Education Minister BC Nagesh told the media,
He added, "Many complain that the BJP breaks the society based on religion. Where did all this go now? Even public intellectuals are silent. They all speak only when it comes to Bhagavad Gita or Tipu Sultan. Why is nobody talking about Bible now?"
Nagesh has reportedly issued a notice seeking action against the school, and urged all Block Education Officers (BEOs) to inspect all Christian institutions to monitor similar practices.
Speaking against the high school, the minister said, "When enrolling children in school, they ask if there is consent to Bible learning. Entry is not allowed unless agreed. This is wrong. I have instructed the text review of all Christian educational institutions in the state. Fake secularists screamed at the top of their voice for including the Bhagavad-gita in the syllabus. But now the Congress and the JDS have not spoken about it. Why is that those who opposed the Bhagavad Gita are now not objecting to the idea of teaching Bible in schools?"
