UPSC Results Declared, Women Candidates Make History by Bagging Top Four Ranks

A total of 685 candidates have cleared the 2021 civil services examination, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 30 May – with the top four ranks being secured by women.

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla, and Aishwarya Verma have secured the top ranks respectively, in the examinations.

Of the total candidates who cleared the examination – 508 are men and 177 women. Among those successful, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the UPSC said, in a statement.