MSU Student Arrested for Depicting Hindu Gods in 'Objectionable' Way Gets Bail

A local court granted bail to Kundan Kumar Mahato, a fine-arts student who had been booked for depicting Hindu gods and goddesses in an 'objectionable' way. He had been rusticated from the university too.

The student of Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda, was booked on 9 May amid protests by right-wing groups. He was then arrested after he surrendered on 4 June. He was released from the Vadodara Central Jail on the evening of Wednesday, 8 June, after his bail order.