Hindutva & Education: MSU Student’s Rustication Is Repeat of a 2007 Episode

The Maharaja Sayaji Rao University of Vadodara has added another shameful chapter to the history of persecution of its own students and teachers at the behest of groups affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has done what we had long feared.

By rusticating Kundan Yadav, a student of the sculpture department of the faculty of fine arts, it has repeated an episode from 2007 that took place in the same university. It has also decided to issue show-cause notices to the Dean, the Vice-Dean and the supervisor teacher for having allowed and guided Kundan, who allegedly created an artwork that was found to be offensive by some people belonging to various organisations of the Hindutva network.