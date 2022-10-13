MP NEET UG 2022: Registration for Round 1 Counselling Begins - Apply Till 20 Oct

MP NEET UG (Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Under graduate) counselling round 1 registration starts today, 13 October 2022. The DME (Directorate of Medical Education) issued the counselling registration form today on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified the MP NEET UG Exam 2022 can apply for the round 1 counselling registration process by using their personal login credentials. The last date to apply for the MP NEET UG Counselling Round 1 is Thursday, 20 October 2022.

Let us find out the full schedule and important dates related to the MP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2022 below.