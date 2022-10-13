MP NEET UG 2022: Registration for Round 1 Counselling Begins - Apply Till 20 Oct

MP NEET UG 2022: Registration for round 1 counselling started. Last date to apply is 20 October.
(Photo: iStock)
MP NEET UG (Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Under graduate) counselling round 1 registration starts today, 13 October 2022. The DME (Directorate of Medical Education) issued the counselling registration form today on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified the MP NEET UG Exam 2022 can apply for the round 1 counselling registration process by using their personal login credentials. The last date to apply for the MP NEET UG Counselling Round 1 is Thursday, 20 October 2022.
Let us find out the full schedule and important dates related to the MP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2022 below.
Following are some of the important details that candidates must know about the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022.
Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Start Date: 13 to 20 October.
Date of Release of Total Vacancies in MP NEET UG 2022: 17 October.
Last Date To Object List of Vacancies: 18 October, 5 pm.
Release of Final List of MP NEET UG Vacancies: 19 October.
Release Date of MP NEET UG State-Wise Merit List: 21 October.
MP NEET UG Choice Filling & Locking Start Date: 22 October.
MP NEET UG Choice Filling & Locking Last Date: 25 October.
MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: 28 October, 2022.
Go to the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the option that reads as 'DME Under Graduate Counselling MBBS/BDS Course'.
Register for the counselling process by entering all the important details as asked.
Note down the login credentials created during the registration process.
Go to the candidate login page and use the personal login details.
Fill the MP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling form carefully and submit all the details.
Upload the required documents and certificates.
Pay the registration fees.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of application form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)