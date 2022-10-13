JEECUP Counseling 2022: Seat Allotment Round 6 Result Today, 13 October

JEECUP (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council) will declare the JEECUP round 6 seat allotment result today on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. According to an official notification/ revised counselling schedule released by the council, candidates who have applied for round 6 counselling via direct admission are not allowed to opt government institutes during the choice filling process. Therefore, candidates who has already done so will have to fill their choices again and remove the option of govt. institutes.

Earlier, JEECUP started the registration process for candidates who did not appear in the UP JEE Exam 2022. The last date of registration and fee payment for non-admitted candidates was scheduled for 12 October 2022.

Let us find out some important points about the JEECUP Counselling Round 6 Seat Allotment 2022 below.