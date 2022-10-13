JEECUP Counseling 2022: Seat Allotment Round 6 Result Today, 13 October

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
(Photo: iStock)
JEECUP (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council) will declare the JEECUP round 6 seat allotment result today on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. According to an official notification/ revised counselling schedule released by the council, candidates who have applied for round 6 counselling via direct admission are not allowed to opt government institutes during the choice filling process. Therefore, candidates who has already done so will have to fill their choices again and remove the option of govt. institutes.
Earlier, JEECUP started the registration process for candidates who did not appear in the UP JEE Exam 2022. The last date of registration and fee payment for non-admitted candidates was scheduled for 12 October 2022.
Let us find out some important points about the JEECUP Counselling Round 6 Seat Allotment 2022 below.
6th Round New Registration Start Date (candidates not appeared in UP JEE): 6 October 2022.
6th Round New Registration End Date (candidates not appeared in UP JEE): 10 October 2022.
6th Round New Registration Payment: 6 October to 10 October 2022.
6th Round Registration of Candidates (not appeared in UP JEE and not admitted till 5th round counselling): 11 to 12 October 2022.
6th Round Registration of Candidates (not appeared in UP JEE and not admitted till 5th round counselling) Fee Payment: 11 to 12 October 2022.
6th Round Choice Filling and Locking (for all candidates): 11 to 12 October 2022.
6th Round Seat Allotment Result: Thursday, 13 October 2022.
6th Round Document Verification Process: 14 to 16 October 2022 till 5 pm.
6th Round Online Fee Payment: 14 to 16 October 2022.
To know more details about JEECUP counselling and seat allotment for 7th and 8th rounds, please visit the official website. You can also follow the link "cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s325db67c5657914454081c6a18e93d6dd/uploads/2022/09/2022100812.pdf" for complete information.
