CBSE 10th Result 2024 Declared: List Of Websites To Check Class 10 Scores

CBSE 10th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th result today on Monday, 13 May 2024. Candidates who appeared in the CBSE Board class 10 exams this year can download and check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the pass percentage, scorecards, marksheet, and other details on the website by using their login details.

This year, CBSE class 10 exam was held from 15 February to 13 March 2024. The examinations took place in a single shift on all days from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Approximately, 39 lakh students participated in the CBSE Board class 10 and 12 exams in the current year. CBSE class 12th result 2024 has already been declared, and the pass percentage is 87.98 percent.