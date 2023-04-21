MIT DAT Result 2023 To Be Declared Today: Here's How To Download and Check

MIT DAT Result 2023 will be declared today on 21 April at 5 pm. Check details here.
MIT DAT Result Today: According to an official notification the MIT DAT (Design Aptitude Test) result will be announced today on Friday, 21 April 2023 at 5 pm.
Candidates who have appeared in the MIT DAT Exam 2023 can download and check the result on the official website, mitid.edu.in by following the below mentioned steps.
The MIT DAT is a common entrance exam held across different examination centers of the country for candidates who want to seek admission into Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Master of Design (M.Des) programmes at MIT Institute of Design Pune, Avantika University Ujjain, and MIT University Shillong.
Visit the official website, mitid.edu.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the MIT DAT Result 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
