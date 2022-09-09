MHT CET 2022: Important Notice Regarding Objections of Answer Key; Details Here

MHT CET 2022: Important Notice has Been Released Regarding the Answer Key; Result on 15 September.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai is expected to release the MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) 2022 result anytime soon. Before the result is declared. the concerned authorities have issued an important notification regarding the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key. The notification has all the details about the objections that were raised by candidates in response to the provisional answer key. Candidates must go through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org to know the exact information given in the recent MHT CET 2022 notice.
Let us know about the information given in the notice regarding the objections to MHT CET answer key.
The notification regarding the objections of MHT CET provisional answer key 2022 was released by the State CET Cell Mumbai on 8 September 2022. Candidates must follow the link , view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/Griveance_Notice_08092022.pdf to read the complete notice. Following are some of the important points:
The notice has enlisted the changes that have been made against the objected question in PCM and PCB.
According to the notice, the chief moderators and moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics have gone through the objections that were raised against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key and have addressed them. The report is given on the notice.
As per the notice, MHT CET 2022 exam was conducted in 25 sessions and 4400 questions were asked during the examination in different subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Out of 4400 questions, objections to only 15 unique ID questions have been found to be valid.
The notice further mentions that all the valid objections have been addressed and the changes will be incorporated in the database soon, Candidates can check their MHT CET 2022 scorecard along with the perecentile on or before 15 September.
After this notice, no objections against the MHT CET 2022 exam will be entertained by the concerned authorities.
The notice has also enlisted that 500 objections were raised against the MHT CET 2022 preliminary answer key for both PCM and PCB groups, including 173 unique objection IDs.
According to the official notice released by the State CET Cell Mumbai on 8 September regarding objections of MHT CET Answer Key 2022, candidates would be able to check their PCB and PCM scorecards from the candidate login on or before 15 September. Therefore, it is likely that the MHT CET 2022 Result will be declared before or on 15 September 2022.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on MHT CET 2022 examination.
