MHT CET PCM, PCB Group Answer Key 2022 Released: How To Check? Direct Link Here

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell of Maharashtra has released the answer key 2022 for MHT CET PCM & PCB Group. The answer key is available on the official website – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can use their personal login credentials like candidate ID and date of birth as mentioned on the MHT CET PCM and PCB admit card 2022 to download and check the answer key.

The answer key released is provisional and can be challenged if candidates are not satisfied with any of the answers. The last date to raise objections is till 4 pm on 4 September 2022.

This year, the MHT CET PCM exam was conducted from 5 to 11 August 2022 and the MHT CET PCB exam was held from 12 to 20 August 2022. Besides the answer key, MHT CELL has also released the question papers and response sheets of CET PCM & PCB for the reference of candidates.