MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result Today: Latest Details

The Maharashtra CET Cell is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result today, Tuesday, 18 October, for CAP Round 1. Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling process for B.Tech and B.E admissions can take a look at the tentative seat allotment on Tuesday. It is important to note that the provisional allotment result will be released on the official website. One can view the MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result on cetcell.mahacet.org.

It is important to note that the tentative seat allotment result can be downloaded from the website. As per the official details, the MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result can be downloaded from cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Interested candidates must keep a close eye on the mentioned websites to check the seat allotment result on time.