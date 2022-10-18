MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result Today: Latest Details

MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result for CAP Round 1 will be declared today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Maharashtra CET Cell is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result today, Tuesday, 18 October, for CAP Round 1. Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2022 Counselling process for B.Tech and B.E admissions can take a look at the tentative seat allotment on Tuesday. It is important to note that the provisional allotment result will be released on the official website. One can view the MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result on cetcell.mahacet.org.
It is important to note that the tentative seat allotment result can be downloaded from the website. As per the official details, the MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result can be downloaded from cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Interested candidates must keep a close eye on the mentioned websites to check the seat allotment result on time.
The official schedule states that the provisional seat allotment will be declared today, Tuesday, 18 October, for B.Tech and B.E admission process.
After the MHT CET 2022 provisional allotment is declared officially, candidates will be allowed to edit their choices and preferences on Wednesday, 19 October.
All the latest details from the Maharashtra CET Cell are available on the websites, cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org, for candidates to stay informed.
Students have to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth to take a look at the seat allotment list online.
To know more, one has to check the updates on the website so that one can stay informed.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment Result for CAP Round 1:
Visit the website, cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.
Click on the link that states MHT CET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result on the homepage.
Enter the required credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth to view the tentative seat allotment result for CAP Round 1.
The provisional result will open on your screen.
Take a look at the details and tap on submit.
Save a copy of the allotment list on your device.
