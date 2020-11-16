Medical, Paramedical Colleges in Karnataka to Reopen from 1 Dec

Colleges in the state have been shut since the nationwide lockdown began in March due the to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday, 13 November, announced that medical and paramedical collected affixed to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (ARGUHS) will resume regular classes from 1 December.

The minister also asked college administration and students to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government regarding the precautionary measures.

From social distancing measures in classrooms to provision for hostels, the Karnataka government has issued a detailed set of health guidelines before the opening of all degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state on 17 November.

According to the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan, who is also Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister, all preparations to restart offline classes are being made following detailed guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) last week.