Karnataka Colleges to Reopen on 17 Nov; State Issues Detailed SOPs

From social distancing measures in classrooms to provision for hostels, the Karnataka government has issued a detailed set of health guidelines before the opening of all degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state on 17 November.

According to the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan, who is also Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister, all preparations to restart offline classes are being made following detailed guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) last week.