MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 on 24 May: How To Download Results; Details

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 date for interested candidates. The results for the Meghalaya Board Class 10 and Class 12 Arts streams will be declared on Friday, 24 May. Once the results are announced, you can download them from the official website - mbose.in. Keep an eye on the site for the latest updates about the Arts stream scorecards.

The MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 date is announced for all interested candidates so they can download them on time. All the latest updates are available on mbose.in. All concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the Meghalaya Board Class 10 and Class 12 Arts results. Check your scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it from the site.