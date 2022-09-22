Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) To Begin on 17 October for PG, PhD Courses

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 examination for PhD and Master’s programmes will begin on 17 October and continue till 21 October, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared.

The test will be conducted by the NTA while the registrations have been done by Delhi University (DU).

The circular states that there will be three slots each day – the first one from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, the second slot from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the last slot of the day will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.