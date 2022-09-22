Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) To Begin on 17 October for PG, PhD Courses

The test will be conducted by the NTA while the registrations have been done by Delhi University.
The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 examination for PhD and Master’s programmes will begin on 17 October and continue till 21 October, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared.
The test will be conducted by the NTA while the registrations have been done by Delhi University (DU).
The circular states that there will be three slots each day – the first one from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, the second slot from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the last slot of the day will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
The dates of 'Advance city intimation' and the release of admit cards will also be announced soon so that the students can be prepared if their exam will be held in a different city as 28 cities across India will be hosting the exam.
DU is admitting under-graduation students through the newly introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) programme.
For the post graduate courses, 50% of the seats will be filled by the students already studying at DU. The remaining 50% will be filled by the DUET.
Different colleges in DU are offering a combined total of 76 master's courses.
In its information bulletin on DUET for Master’s programmes, the NTA said, “The syllabus for the entrance test for each postgraduate course is the corresponding BA/BCom/BSc (or equivalent) syllabus of the University of Delhi and/or is available on the respective department’s website.”
For PhD courses, the syllabus of the entrance examination for each of the PhD programmes will be their corresponding MA/MCom/MSc, or equivalent, syllabus of DU and/or what is specified on the department’s website.
The circular also advised parents and students to keep checking and DU’s website to get the latest updates about the exams and any further notifications.
