CBSE Withdraws Affiliation of 25 Schools in Manipur Hill Districts Over NOC Issues

Twenty-five schools in Manipur lost their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation after the state government told the board it had not given these schools no-objection certificates (NOC).

The schools in question are located in the Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, according to India Today.

The affiliation was withdrawn after messages congratulating the schools over the switching of boards surfaced on social media, prompting the state government to point out to the CBSE that the NOC submitted by these schools were not issued by it.