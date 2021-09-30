Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Speech for Students

Gandhi Jayanti: The world will celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhi Ji, also known as the Mahatma Gandhi and 'the father of the nation' on Saturday, 2 October 2021. This day is also known as Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest leaders of Indian independence movement and was popular for his non-violent means. He became an active part of the Indian freedom struggle in early 20th century. Many important movements of resistance against the British colonial rule, like 'Non-cooperation Movement', 'Salt March', 'Quit India Movement', etc were led by him.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year to celebrate the ideas of non-violence and unity promoted by Gandhi Ji. Multiple events are organized in India and abroad to celebrate the day. Students in schools also participate in various events like speech , essay writing, poster making, etc.