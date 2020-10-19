Maha Teachers Request Classes 10, 12 Exams to be Postponed: Report

The HSC (class 12) board exams are conducted in February and the SSC (class 10) exams are conducted in March.

Several teachers in Maharashtra have requested the state education department to postpone the Class 10 and 12 examinations for the current academic year considering possible loss of teaching hours as physical school are yet to open due the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant nation-wide lockdown, reported Hindustan Times.

Online classes in the state began in June. However, many teachers have raised concerns regarding the preparation of students for the board exams with only online classes taking place.

“This year however, both students and teachers are under a lot of stress as online learning is still not at par with physical classes. We hope that the government considers pushing the board exams to April so that students get some more time to prepare,” reported HT quoting Anil Bornare of the BJP teachers’ cell.

Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad also recently announced that the state will not be reopening schools before Diwali in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The state education board in July also announced a 25 percent reduction of syllabi for classes 1-12.

As of 19 October, the state has reported 18,34,456 COVID-19 cases and 42,115 deaths due to the virus.