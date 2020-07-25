Maharashtra to Reduce Syllabus for Classes 1-12 Amid COVID-19

CBSE, too, has reduced the syllabus for Classes 9-12 by 30 percent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

A proposal submitted by the Maharashtra State Council for Education Research and Training (MSCERT) seeking a reduction of the syllabi for Classes 1 to 12 by 25 percent has been approved by the Maharashtra government.

On Saturday, 25 July, School Education minister Varsha Gaikwad shared the news of the Maharashtra government’s approval on Facebook.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposal submitted by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 has been approved by the government.”   
Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister
In a similar move, the Uttar Pradesh State Education Board on Friday, 24 July, announced that it will be reducing the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 students by 30 percent. The CBSE, too, has reduced the syllabus for Classes 9-12 by 30 percent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

