Maharashtra SSC & HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To Check Scores

Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared. Details Here.
Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared Today: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHS) today on 28 August 2023 declared the SSC class 10th and HSC class 12th supplementary results 2023 on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC exams 2023 in the month of July can download and check the results by following the below-mentioned steps.
The overall pass percentage of Maharashtra SSC result 2023 is 29.86 percent while for the Maharashtra HSC 2023, the pass percentage is 32.13 percent.
Now that the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2023 have been announced, students can apply for self-compulsory verification and re-evaluation of marks from 29 August to 7 September 2023.
Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for Maharashtra SSC and HSC July Results 2023.
A login page will open on the computer screen.
Enter the login details like roll number and mother's name.
Hit the submit option.
Your results will show up on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
Direct Link for Maharashtra SSC Result July 2023
