Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023 Released At 11thadmission.org.in

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra FYJC 2023 merit list. This is the first merit list and the candidates who registered for the class 11 online admission process for the 2022-23 academic year can check the allotment list on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in.

The students who received the seats for Class 11 will have to confirm their admission between 21-24 June 2023. The allotment lists have been released for all regions- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati.

Below are the steps to check the region-wise results.