AP TET Answer Key 2022 Released: How To Check; Direct Link, and PDF Here

APTET or Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2022 has been released for all the exams that were conducted from 06 August to 21 August 2022. All the candidates who appeared in the AP TET Exam 2022 can now download and check the AP TET 2022 answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in by following the direct link and steps mentioned ahead in this article.

Candidates must remember that besides the answer key, AP TET response sheets have been also published on the website. Hence, they can use the answer key and response sheets to caculate their AP TET 2022 scores. According to the AP TET 2022 marking scheme, candidates will get 1 mark against each correct answer and as far as we know there will not be any negative marking for wrong answers.

AP TET Exam is conducted annually to make candidates eligible for various teaching posts in the state. The final cut-off marks will decide if the candidate qualifies for the AP TET or not.