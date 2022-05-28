Maharashtra 12th Result 2022: MSBSHSE To Release HSC Scorecard By 10 June

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is most likely to declare the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 by the second week of June.

The officials of the board have shared a tentative date, and according to information, the results will be out by 10 June. Nearly 15 lakh students had appeared for the exams. Candidates must keep checking the official website for updates regarding the result declaration.

Once the results are released, students can check and download their results from the official website at maharesults.nic.in. However, the education board has not yet announced the date and time for the release of the results.