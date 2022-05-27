GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 To Be Out by 10 June

Gujarat Board or the officials from the organisation have not made any official announcement regarding the dates of the GSEB HSC General Results 2022. Lakhs of students appeared for the exams and are waiting for the results to be released.

After the announcement of the 12th Science Stream Results,Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has been quiet about any other information regarding Class 10 and 12 General Stream Results.

The complete silence and no information have baffled the students and they are eagerly waiting to get any information about the Gujarat Board Results.