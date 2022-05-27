GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 To Be Out by 10 June

GSEB HSC and SSC General Stream Result will be out on the official website by 10 June.
Gujarat Board or the officials from the organisation have not made any official announcement regarding the dates of the GSEB HSC General Results 2022. Lakhs of students appeared for the exams and are waiting for the results to be released.
After the announcement of the 12th Science Stream Results,Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has been quiet about any other information regarding Class 10 and 12 General Stream Results.
The complete silence and no information have baffled the students and they are eagerly waiting to get any information about the Gujarat Board Results.
There has been a positive development regarding the GSEB HSC results. The sources close to the Gujarat Board hinted towards tentative GSEB SSC Result 2022.
The GSEB SSC 2022 is most likely to be out after 10 June 2022. As per local media reports, the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 for SSC Exams will be released on 15 June 2022. Another update stated that the GSEB HSC class 12 General Stream Result 2022 can be out before that, the first week of June 2022.
However, students must remember that these dates are tentative and these dates have not been confirmed by the GSEB. The Gujarat Board will be announcing the GSEB HSC General, SSC Result 2022 dates on its official website gseb.org.
Students can visit the official website and get the latest updates and news about Gujarat 10th Result 2022 and Gujarat 12th General Stream Result 2022.
