Caught Cheating, Student Assaults & Threatens Teacher in Lucknow

A BA second year student assaulted teacher in Lucknow college after the latter caught him cheating.
(Photo: Shia PG College website)
An FIR has been registered against a student named Rahul Tiwari after a complaint by authorities at Lucknow's Shia PG College. Tiwari, a BA (fourth semester) student allegedly assaulted a law faculty member Dharmendra Kumar after Kumar caught him using unfair means while appearing for an exam.
Speaking to the Times of India, chief proctor Professor BB Shrivastava said that a committee has been formed to probe the incident and take disciplinary action against the student.
"We received a written complaint from an assistant professor of the law faculty who claimed that a BA student assaulted and threatened him and snatched his mobile phone when he caught him cheating during Rashtra Gaurav paper," TOI quoted Shrivastava as saying.
(With inputs from the Times of India)
