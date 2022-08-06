'DU, Please Give Us, Law Students, Time To Prepare for End Semester Exams'

1st and 2nd-year students of Delhi University's Faculty of law are demanding postponement of end-semester exams.
Starting Wednesday, 10 August, Delhi University is going to start with end-semester exams for the students of the Faculty of Law.
We, 1st and 2nd-year students of the faculty, are not happy about it because we haven't been given enough time to prepare for the exam.
The released exam dates seem to have been released in a hurry. We haven't been given enough gap between the two papers.
One of the biggest issues has been that the syllabus has not been completed for all the subjects. Even after the release of the exam dates, online class links are still being sent and classes were being taken even on 4 August.
We have to go through case studies, learn and revise our complete syllabus, but that's not possible in such a short span of time. That is why we are asking the university to postpone the exam by at least two weeks and give five days of gap between two exams.
We have been demanding the postponement of the exams and are protesting outside Dean's Office. On 4 August, the proctor at the university from the department of Law, Dr Rajni Abbi came to address us. Speaking to us she said,
It's been two days and we haven't got anything in writing and no new exam schedule has been announced. We feel cheated about it.
The Quint through its sources has learned that the exams will go as per schedule starting 10 August. Sources say that the university wouldn't like to postpone the exam and disturb the academic calendar and affect the next semester as well.
