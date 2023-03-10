LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023: Steps To Download AAO Scorecard & Cut-Off Marks

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is expected to release the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, licindia.in. Once released, candidates can download and check the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) result, scorecard, and cut-off marks for preliminary examination by following the below mentioned steps.

LIC AAO Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted by the concerned officials on 17 and 20 February 2023. All those candidates who will successfully qualify the prelims examination would be eligible for the LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023.

The LIC AAO Main Examination will be held on 18 March 2023. Let us check out the steps to download the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 along with scorecard, and cut-off marks.