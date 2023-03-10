Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores

Bihar Board 12th Result Soon. Check Important Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, biharboardonline.com.
If reports are to be believed, the BSEB will declare the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Result next week. However, the concerned officials have not announced the exact release date and time of Bihar Inter Result 2023. To download and check the result, candidates must follow the below mentioned steps.
The Bihar Board 12th class exam was conducted by the BSEB from 1 to 11 February 2023. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift was from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
To successfully qualify for the BSEB Intermediate Exam 2023, candidates need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those candidates who will not be able to pass the Bihar Board 12th exam will have to appear in the compartmental exam, the dates of which will be issued separately.
Visit the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in
On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link for ‘Bihar Board 2023 12th Result.
A login page will appear on the screen
Enter the login details carefully and hit the submit option
Your result will display on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference