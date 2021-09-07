Emergency Report on School Education Shows Cracks in Online Learning Model

Closure of schools has drastically brought down the literacy rate among students, more so for children from Dalit and Adivasi households. Moreover, closure of schools has led to the discontinuation of midday meals, deprived the students of a healthy social life and increased the gap of learning among students of the same age.

The survey was carried out in 15 states and union territories, among them Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.

About 60 percent of the sample households reside in rural areas, and close to 60 percent belong to Dalit or Adivasi communities.

Key Findings:

Initial findings of the report show cracks in the online model of education, as it suggests that:

In rural areas, only 8 percent and in urban areas, only 24 percent are studying online regularly. Moreover, only 9 percent of all sample children had their own smartphone.

Over 40 percent of the sample children, in both rural (48) and urban (42) areas, are not able to read more than a few words.

Meanwhile, over 90 percent of parents, in both rural (97) and urban areas (90), believe that schools should open.

The report highlights that “another major hurdle, especially in rural areas, is that the school is not sending online material, or if it is, parents are not aware of it. Some children, particularly the younger ones, lack understanding of online study in any case, or find it difficult to concentrate.”

The status at the time of the survey suggests that only 28 percent of students in rural areas, and 47 percent of students in urban areas, were studying regularly.

The Multiple Hurdles of Online Education

Even in households that have a smartphone, there are several reasons why children are not able to study online regularly (percentage):