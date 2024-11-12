IIT GATE 2025 Timetable Released: How to Check the Full Schedule at iitr.ac.in?

advertisement
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates can access the detailed timetable on the official GATE 2025 website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
The GATE 2025 examination will take place from 1 February to 16 February 2024. The exam will be held in two sessions daily: a forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and an afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
In addition to the schedule release, IIT Roorkee has also extended the application correction window until 20 November 2024.
SATURDAY, 1 FEB 2025: CS1, AG, MA (9:30 am TO 12:30 pm); CS2, NM, MT, TF, IN (2:30 pm TO 5:30 pm).
SUNDAY, 2 FEB 2025: ME, PE, AR (9:30 am TO 12:30 pm); EE (2:30 pm TO 5:30 pm).
SATURDAY, 15 FEB 2025: CY, AE, DA, ES, PI (9:30 am TO 12:30 pm); EC, GE, XH, BM, EY (2:30 pm TO 5:30 pm).
SUNDAY, 16 FEB 2025: CE1, GG, CH, PH, BT (9:30 am TO 12:30 pm); CE2, ST, XE, XL, MN 2:30 PM TO 5:30 PM.
Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the IIT GATE 2025 Timetable.
A PDF file will open.
Check the exam dates carefully.
Read the examination instructions.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
