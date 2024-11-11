NICL Recruitment for 500 Assistant Class III Vacancies Ends Today; How to Apply?

advertisement
NICL is closing online applications for 500 Assistant (Class III) positions today, 11 November 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the National Insurance Company's website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The deadline to print the application is 26 November 2024.
The NICL Assistant recruitment drive will consist of two phases: Phase I exam on 30 November 2024, and Phase II exam on 28 December 2024. To be eligible, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old as of 1 October 2024. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved category candidates.
Educational requirements include a minimum of a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
The last date to apply for NICL Assistant Class III posts is 11 November 2024.
Go to the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
On the homepage. click on the direct link for NICL Assistant Class III Recruitment 2024.
Complete the registration process.
Enter the login details.
An application form will open.
Fill up all the important details.
Pay the application fee.
Upload the important documents, if any.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
