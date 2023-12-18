KSET 2023 registration window reopens today on 18 December 2023. Details Here.

KSET Registration 2023 Reopens: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will reopen the KSET 2023 registration window today on 18 December 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet must visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in to complete the Karnataka State Eligibility Test exam registration. Candidates must note down that the last date to apply for the KSET 2023 is 19 December 2023 till 4 pm, after that no applications will be accepted.

KSET Exam 2023 that was scheduled to be held on 26 November 2023 was postponed, and will be now conducted on 31 December. The examination will be held in two papers, each of them will consist of multiple choice type questions (MCQ). The KSET registration fees for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & other State Candidates is Rs 1000 while as candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD & Transgender categories have to pay Rs 700.