Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 to be Released Today at 3PM; Where and How to Check

Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Iis all set to release the Kerala Board SSLC 10th result 2023 today, 19 May 2023 by 3 PM. The results are expected to be declared via a press conference.
Students who appeared for Kerala Board SSLC exam 2023 can check their results at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Students will have to enter their registration number, email id and date of birth to get access to the results. The exams were conducted from 9 to 29 March. This year, nearly 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exam. The exams were conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 AM. The number of students registered this year was more than last year.
Students can visit the the official website at results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
You will have to enter the login credentials like registration number or roll number, email id, date of birth and name of the student.
On the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC 10th result link.
Your Kerala SSLC 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Make sure to save on the device and take a printout for future use.
