Kerala Board Exams 2024 Schedule Released for 10th & 12th: Check SSLC, HSE Dates

c timetable has been issued for SSLC and HSE exam. Check details here.
Kerala Board Exams 2024 Schedule Released for SSLC and HSC Exam.

Kerala Board Exams 2024: Exam Dates of SSLC (10th) and HSE (12th) Released, Check Full Timetable: The Kerala Board of Examinations has officially announced the examination schedule for SSLC and HSE Exams 2024.

According to the Kerala SSLC, HSE Exam 2024 Timetable, class 10th exam will commence from 4 March and conclude on 25 March 2024 while as the 12th exams will start from 1 March and end on 22 March 2024.

For both SSLC and HSE examinations, the timing is from 9:30 am to 11:15 am except for certain subjects for which the exam will conclude at 12:15 pm.

The practical examination of HSE class 12th students is scheduled to take place from 22 January 2024.

All those candidates appearing in the Kerala Board Exams 2024 must not down that prior to the main examination, the Board authorities will conduct model exams. The motive behind these model exams is to prepare students for the main exams.

The Kerala SSLC (10th) model exams will be conducted from 19 to 23 February 2024. On the other hand, the Kerala HSE Plus Two (12th) model exams will start from 15 February and conclude on 21 February 2024.

Kerala Board Exam 2024 SSLC (10th) Timetable

First Language - Part 1: 04 March 2024

English: 06 March 2024

Mathematics: 11 March 2024

First Language - Part 2: 13 March 2024

Physics: 15 March 2024

Hindi: 18 March 2024

General Knowledge: 18 March 2024

Chemistry: 20 March 2024

Biology: 22 March 2024

Social Science: 25 March 2024

Kerala Board Exam 2024 HSE (12th) Timetable

Physics, Sociology, Anthropology: 1 March 2024

Home science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics: 5 March 2024

Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra: 7 March 2024

Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English: 14 March 2024

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy: 16 March 2024

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature: 19 March

Part I English: 21 March 2024

Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology: 23 March 2024

Economics, Electronic Systems: 26 March 2024

