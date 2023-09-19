Kerala Board Exams 2024 Schedule Released for 10th & 12th: Check SSLC, HSE Dates

Kerala Board Exams 2024: Exam Dates of SSLC (10th) and HSE (12th) Released, Check Full Timetable: The Kerala Board of Examinations has officially announced the examination schedule for SSLC and HSE Exams 2024.

According to the Kerala SSLC, HSE Exam 2024 Timetable, class 10th exam will commence from 4 March and conclude on 25 March 2024 while as the 12th exams will start from 1 March and end on 22 March 2024.

For both SSLC and HSE examinations, the timing is from 9:30 am to 11:15 am except for certain subjects for which the exam will conclude at 12:15 pm.

The practical examination of HSE class 12th students is scheduled to take place from 22 January 2024.