Kerala Board Exams 2024 Schedule Released for 10th & 12th: Check SSLC, HSE Dates

Kerala Board Exams 2024 Schedule Released for SSLC and HSC Exam.
Kerala Board Exams 2024: Exam Dates of SSLC (10th) and HSE (12th) Released, Check Full Timetable: The Kerala Board of Examinations has officially announced the examination schedule for SSLC and HSE Exams 2024.
According to the Kerala SSLC, HSE Exam 2024 Timetable, class 10th exam will commence from 4 March and conclude on 25 March 2024 while as the 12th exams will start from 1 March and end on 22 March 2024.
For both SSLC and HSE examinations, the timing is from 9:30 am to 11:15 am except for certain subjects for which the exam will conclude at 12:15 pm.
The practical examination of HSE class 12th students is scheduled to take place from 22 January 2024.
All those candidates appearing in the Kerala Board Exams 2024 must not down that prior to the main examination, the Board authorities will conduct model exams. The motive behind these model exams is to prepare students for the main exams.
The Kerala SSLC (10th) model exams will be conducted from 19 to 23 February 2024. On the other hand, the Kerala HSE Plus Two (12th) model exams will start from 15 February and conclude on 21 February 2024.
First Language - Part 1: 04 March 2024
English: 06 March 2024
Mathematics: 11 March 2024
First Language - Part 2: 13 March 2024
Physics: 15 March 2024
Hindi: 18 March 2024
General Knowledge: 18 March 2024
Chemistry: 20 March 2024
Biology: 22 March 2024
Social Science: 25 March 2024
Physics, Sociology, Anthropology: 1 March 2024
Home science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics: 5 March 2024
Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra: 7 March 2024
Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English: 14 March 2024
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy: 16 March 2024
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature: 19 March
Part I English: 21 March 2024
Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology: 23 March 2024
Economics, Electronic Systems: 26 March 2024
