KEAM Exam 2023 Will Be Held Tomorrow: Important Tips and Instructions To Follow

KEAM 2023 Exam will be held tomorrow on 17 May. Tips and tricks below.
(Photo: iStock)
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is all set to hold the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM 2023) exam tomorrow on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.
Candidates who have not yet downloaded and checked their hall tickets can do so through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Students must remember that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without an admit card.
The KEAM 2023 exam will be conducted across different examination centers of the state besides Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
Approximately, 1,23,623 students will appear in the KEAM 2023 entrance examination on Wednesday for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses.
Reach the examination hall at least half an hour prior to the start of exam.
Keep a hard copy of admit card along with a valid ID card with you on the examination day for verification purposes.
Follow COVID safety protocols to stay healthy and safe.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the examination has started.
Electronic gadgets like calculator, smart watches, mobile phone, pager is strictly prohibited in the examination hall.
Do not bring materials like log tables, blank paper sheets, and other things into the examination hall.
Do not leave the examination hall without the permission of your invigilator.
