KEA KCET Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out: Check Details Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 Round 2 seat provisional allotment results. Students who have registered for the counselling can visit the KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in to check the results.

After the release of the mock seat allotment result, candidates will be able to modify their choices. Those who are satisfied with their allotment will have to report to their assigned institutes for document verification and fee payment.

Candidates must note that this is only the provisional seat allotment result. They should not report to the provisionally allotted college. The second-round final seat allotment result will be published after the objections are verified and confirmed.​​