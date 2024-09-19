KEA KCET Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out: Check Details Here

advertisement
The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 Round 2 seat provisional allotment results. Students who have registered for the counselling can visit the KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in to check the results.
After the release of the mock seat allotment result, candidates will be able to modify their choices. Those who are satisfied with their allotment will have to report to their assigned institutes for document verification and fee payment.
Candidates must note that this is only the provisional seat allotment result. They should not report to the provisionally allotted college. The second-round final seat allotment result will be published after the objections are verified and confirmed.
According to the official website states 'Specific objections, if any (options entered, second round cutoff rank verified, but not allotted any seat), may be emailed to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 10 am on 19 September 2024, with all the details.'
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2024 exam is held annually for students aspiring to build a strong foundation in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. This year, the examination took place on 18 and 19 April 2024 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10:30 am to 11:50 am while as the second shift lasted from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm.
Go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the KCET provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 link.
A new login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your provisional seat allotment result will be displayed.
Check the seat allotment result carefully.
Download and save the page.
Keep a hard copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
