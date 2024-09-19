UGC NET Result 2024 June Results To Be Out Soon; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is awaiting the UGC NET 2024 result. The students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check the latest updates.

The NTA held the UGC NET 2024 exam between August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was conducted in two shifts - Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The provisional answer key has already been released by the NTA and it can be checked on the official website.