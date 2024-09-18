IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Office Assistant Prelims Results Expected Soon

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the RRB Clerk Prelims result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the RRB PO Prelims exam can visit the IBPS website to check the prelims result 2024.

After the RRB PO Prelims exam 2024, the IBPS will release the Clerk Prelims result and scorecards. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to first announce the RRB Clerk result and share the scorecards a few days later. Candidates are required to visit the IBPS website to download the prelims result 2024. You can use the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to download the result.

The RRB Clerk and PO will fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks. The IBPS RRB PO Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6. The admit cards for the mains examination and scorecards of the prelims exam are expected soon at IBPS.in. Candidates can visit the IBPS website to download the prelims result 2024.