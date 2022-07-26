KCET Result 2022 To Be Released on 30 July 2022: Schedule & Other Details Here

KCET result 2022 is likely to be released on 30 July 2022. Details here.
(Photo Courtesy: istock)
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to release the KCET result 2022 on Saturday, 30 July 2022. As per media reports, the Higher Education Minister of Karnataka, CN Ashwathnarayan, has confirmed that the result will be declared on 30 July 2022. Once declared, the KCET result 2022 will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download and check the result from the official website by using their credentials like roll number, date of birth, and so on.
The announcement regarding the 2022 KCET result was made by the Higher Education Minister through his Twitter handle. “#KCET2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26,” tweeted the minister.
The KCET Result 2022 will be announced on Saturday, 30 July 2022, for all candidates. Along with the result, the KEA is also expected to release the KCET final answer key on the official website. After the announcement of the CBSE and ISC 12th Result 2022, candidates have been asked by the KEA to upload their scores on kea.kar.nic.in latest by today, 26 July 2022. The final KCET result 2022 will include 50% marks from the CBSE & ICSE 12th Class Result 2022.
The KCET exam 2022 was held from 16 to 17 June 2022 by the KEA. The KCET exam is also called UGCET and is conducted every year for admissions to different undergraduate courses, including Bachelor of Yoga and Naturopathy (BNYS), Business Management, BVSc and AH, Engineering, and so on. Please check the complete list of courses from the official website. KCET exam 2022 was a computer-based test and included four subjects, namely Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Biology.
