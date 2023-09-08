KCET 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment result available for download now
The exam conducting body, Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, UGCET/KCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment result. The candidates who had registered for the process can check their results on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.
Applicants can also download their round 2 seat allotment result from the official website. Candidates appear for UGCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment process for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Science, and BSc (nursing) courses.
Candidates will get access to the KCET 2023 counseling results when they enter their login credentials like CET number or registration number.
The KCET 2023 seat allotment result will be announced on the basis of choices filled in by students- seat availability, and other important details. Check below the steps to download KCET Round 2 seat allotment results.
Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website at kea.kar.nic.in
On the homepage, click on KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 link
You will have to enter the login credentials and submit to login
The KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
You can save and download the result. Make sure to take a printout for future use.
