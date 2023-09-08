NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 round 3 seat allotment result out
(Photo: iStock)
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared the NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 yesterday, 7 September 2023. Candidates who had applied and registered for the Round 3 seat allotment can check the results on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
As per the official schedule, candidates need to upload the official documents on MCC portal on 9 September 2023 and they will have to report between 10 to 18 September 2023. The candidates who will join the institutes, their data will be verified from 19 September to 20 September 2023. Let's have a look below at the steps to download NEET UG 2023 Seat allotment result.
Candidates can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 link.
You can enter your login credentials and click on submit.
After submission, your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
You can check your scorecards and save or download the page.
Make sure to take a printout of the result for future use.
