KCET 2023 Result: KEA Expected To Declare the Results on 14 June: Check Details

Since the KCET Exam 2023 came to an end, candidates have been awaiting the results. According to a report by indianexpress.com, the KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Result 2023 on 14 June. A KEA official said, "It was scheduled on Monday, 12 June. However due to some internal checking, the results will be announced on14 June.

Once released, candidates would be able to download and check the results on the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.