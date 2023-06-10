COMEDK Result 2023 Declared Today; Steps To Download UGET Scorecard Here

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK Result 2023 today, 10 June 2023. Candidates who appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test can check the results on the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there is no negative marking. The COMEDK result 2023 was declared on 28 May 2023 and the COMEDK answer key was released on 6 June. The provisional answer key was released on 30 May. The officials had announced about the result declaration that time itself.

Candidates can enter their roll number and password to get access to the result. Check the steps to download result below.