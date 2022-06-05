KCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority Bans Hijab, Mangal Sutra in Exam Hall

The exams will be conducted on the lines of NEET exams, and jammers and metal detectors have been installed in the examination halls.

Students attending CET are not allowed to wear ‘mangal sutras', nose ring, earring, gold chain, bangles and other gold ornaments. The students have also been asked not to bring watches, calculators and any electronic device.

While girls have been asked to strictly wear salwar suits and sandals, boys should be wearing only a half-sleeve shirt and pants without an in-shirt, along with sandals.

Further, the students are allowed to take a plain water bottle inside the hall.

Around 2.11 lakh students, including 1.4 lakh boys and 1.7 lakh girls, have enrolled for the examination. KEA Executive Director S Ramya told The Hindu, “We are planning to conduct the CET exam like NEET.

There will be many restrictions in the examination hall. Shortly, we will release a note about the do’s and don’ts for students.”