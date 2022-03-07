NBSE Routine 2022 for Classes 10,12: Exam Dates Announced, Check Here

NBSE Routine 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 are out.
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has formally declared the Nagaland Board Exam Routine for Class 10 and Class 12.
The official notification of the NBSE Board Exam 2022 Routine is published on the board website – nbsenagaland.com. Students can also download the routine from the official website.
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Board Exam 2022 routine in a PDF format that contains details such as subject name, exam date, exam timings and other information.
Students should take proper note of the exam timings to avoid any problem on the exam date.
The NBSE Board Exam 2022 Routine for Class 10 states that the examination will begin on 9 March 2022 and end on 22 March 2022.
The Class 12 board examination is scheduled to begin on 8 March 2022 and end on 31 March 2022 as per the schedule.
Students should note that they need to carry the admit card to the examination centres. The ones who will not carry the admit card will not be allowed to sit for the examination.
Visit the official website of NBSE - nbsenagaland.com.
Look for the links 'NBSE HSLC Date Sheet 2022' and 'NBSE HSSLC Date Sheet 2022', click on the routine of your respective class.
A PDF of the NBSE Board Exam 2022 Routine will open on your computer screens.
Check the exam date and timing properly.
Download the PDF for future reference.
You can also take a printout of the NBSE Board Exam 2022 routine.
