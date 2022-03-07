NBSE Routine 2022 for Classes 10,12: Exam Dates Announced, Check Here

The official notification of the NBSE Board Exam 2022 Routine is published on the board website – nbsenagaland.com. Students can also download the routine from the official website.

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the Board Exam 2022 routine in a PDF format that contains details such as subject name, exam date, exam timings and other information.

Students should take proper note of the exam timings to avoid any problem on the exam date.