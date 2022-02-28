Karnataka Hijab Row: Udupi Muslim Students Asked to Miss Practical Exam

On Monday, 28 February, three Muslims students of Udupi Government PU College for Girls were disallowed from attending their science practical examinations for wearing hijab to class. Among the students were AH Almas, one of the petitioners who had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to wear hijab to the college.

On 10 February, in an interim order the court banned hijab and other religious clothing on campuses where uniform is prescribed by College Development Committee (CDC).