KCET 2022: Last Date of Application extended Till 12 May

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the application deadline for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), KCET 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can apply on the website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea between the dates- 8 May to 12 May 2022.

Earlier, the last date to apply for KCET 2022 was 5 May 2022 but now the application window will close on 12 May.

According to KEA, the schedule for correction window will be announced soon. The candidates will be able to edit their application and make corrections if need be.

KCET is a state level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate professional courses, which also includes Engineering at participating institutions of Karnataka.