Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Declared Today; How To Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared today. Steps to check.
(Photo: The Quint)
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared today, 12 September on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 can now check their scores from the website by using their personal login credentials as required.
Candidates who were unable to clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 had to appear in the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam that was conducted from 12 August to 25 August 2022.
Earlier, speculations around the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 being declared by PUE were doing rounds on the internet after a direct result link was updated on the official website on 8 September 2022. However, the result link was removed immediately. Now, the result has been finally declared and is available on the official website. Let us read about how to download and check the result.
Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the result section.
Search the direct link that reads as 'Supplementary Results Announced on 12th September 2022'.
Click on the direct result link and you will be taken to the candidate login page.
Enter your personal login details including registration number and subject combinations.
Hit the login option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.