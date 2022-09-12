Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Declared Today; How To Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared today, 12 September on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 can now check their scores from the website by using their personal login credentials as required.

Candidates who were unable to clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 had to appear in the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam that was conducted from 12 August to 25 August 2022.

Earlier, speculations around the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 being declared by PUE were doing rounds on the internet after a direct result link was updated on the official website on 8 September 2022. However, the result link was removed immediately. Now, the result has been finally declared and is available on the official website. Let us read about how to download and check the result.