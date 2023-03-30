Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be Out Soon; Date, Time & Steps to Check Result

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2023: Check out the steps here.
Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB operates from Patna and the organization is expected to release the Patna is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 soon. As per latest reports, the BSEB Matric Result can be out anytime now. Students can expect the result to be released around 2 PM today.
After the result has been released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website at .
Check the date and time for the BSEB class 10 result and the steps to download the result.
As per local media reports, BSEB 10th Result 2023 is most likely to be released today or tomorrow, 30 or 31 March 2023. However, there are more chances of the result releasing today, 30 March.
This year around 16 lakhs students appeared for the BSEB 10th exam and they will check the result on the official websites - and .
Students will have to enter their exam roll number, roll code and other details to login and download their BSEB Result.
The BSEB Matric Exam was conducted from 14 to 22 February 2023. Students will at least have to secure an aggregate of 33 percent marks to pass the exam.
Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the BSEB matric result 2023 link.
A new login page will appear wherein you can enter your roll number, roll code and other necessary details.
After entering all the required details, click on submit.
The result will appear on your screen.
You can save and download the result or take a printout for future use.
