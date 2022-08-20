JoSAA Counselling 2022 to Begin From 12 September

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Counselling 2022 is expected to begin from September. JoSAA counselling is held for admission to IITs, NITs, and other technical institutions.

As per the notified schedule, JoSAA counselling will begin from 12 September for both JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates. The candidates can check the complete schedule on josaa.nic.in.

The students who have qualified JEE Mains 2022 and have no plans to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 are also required to wait for the JEE Advanced examination. The counselling would begin only after the IIT JEE examination has ended.

A total of 114 institutes will be participating in the JoSAA Counselling. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs)