JoSAA Counselling 2022 to Begin From 12 September

JoSAA 2022 counseling to start from 12 September for admission in 114 institutes
(Photo: iStock)
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Counselling 2022 is expected to begin from September. JoSAA counselling is held for admission to IITs, NITs, and other technical institutions.
As per the notified schedule, JoSAA counselling will begin from 12 September for both JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates. The candidates can check the complete schedule on
The students who have qualified JEE Mains 2022 and have no plans to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 are also required to wait for the JEE Advanced examination. The counselling would begin only after the IIT JEE examination has ended.
A total of 114 institutes will be participating in the JoSAA Counselling. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs)
The candidates willing to get admission to IIT will have to go through a total of 6 rounds for seat allotment for the IITs. A final list for the NIT+ system will be out.
In 2021, the counselling started on 15 September and ended on 24 November with the final round for withdrawal of seats. The website is now active and the schedule will be released once the JEE Advanced 2022 examination is complete.
The exam will be conducted on 28 August 2022. The students who are not eligible for JEE Advanced and plan to participate in counselling must have their JEE Main score and all the required documents and certificates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)